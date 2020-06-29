You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: How do you really anger the Bloomington-Normal motorist?
Flick Fact: How do you really anger the Bloomington-Normal motorist?

Car Horns
BILL FLICK

Question: There are two types of towns and drivers: One is where a car horn gets honked at other drivers every minute; it's just part of operating a car — Chicago is a good example — and the other type of town is where the car horn is hardly ever used. Which type is Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: I’m surprised you even had to look for the answer. In Bloomington-Normal, motorists abhor being honked at. Wars have been launched for less.

