Flick Fact: How does Illinois rank as a place to retire?
Question: If wanting to stretch your retirement savings, the state in which you live makes a difference. Based on a study by Forbes, tax-wise how does Illinois rank?

Answer: Illinois considers itself a “tax-friendly” state for retirees because much of retirement income is tax-exempt, including Social Security benefits, pension income and income from retirement savings accounts. But Illinois has the second-highest property tax and sixth-highest sales tax in America and that makes the state, says Forbes, the 12th worst state to retire. The best states tax-wise to retire, in order: Alaska, Wyoming, Delaware, New Hampshire, Washington, Nevada, Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee, Hawaii. The worst, in order: Nebraska, Minnesota, Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico, West Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Illinois.

