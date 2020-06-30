Flick Fact: How far back does the Peoria / Bloomngton-Normal rivalry go?

Answer: It may have originated, suggests Illinois State University professor emeritus Bob Bradley, some 170 years ago, in the 1850s, back when bids for the location of today's Illinois State University were let. "Peoria," says Bradley, "had offered a bid for the school but (Normal founder) Jesse Fell found out the size of the bid and organized a bid that was three times the amount of Peoria's and also included some land. The bid was awarded to Fell's offer and Peoria was not happy about that development."