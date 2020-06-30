You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: How far back does the Peoria / Bloomngton-Normal rivalry go?
Flick Fact: How far back does the Peoria / Bloomngton-Normal rivalry go?

Central Illinois
BILL FLICK

Question: Peoria and Bloomington have always had a rivalry of sorts. How far back does that rivalry go?

Answer: It may have originated, suggests Illinois State University professor emeritus Bob Bradley, some 170 years ago, in the 1850s, back when bids for the location of today's Illinois State University were let. "Peoria," says Bradley, "had offered a bid for the school but (Normal founder) Jesse Fell found out the size of the bid and organized a bid that was three times the amount of Peoria's and also included some land. The bid was awarded to Fell's offer and Peoria was not happy about that development."

 

