Flick Fact: How far down are housing starts?

Question: As you drive around Bloomington-Normal, you don’t see many new housing starts. Is that just a Twin City thing or is it statewide?

Answer: It’s statewide. According to statistics from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Census and reported by a national marketing firm, Construction Coverage, Illinois is second-to-last in America on new housing starts. For every 10,000 residents, Illinois built only 16.4 new housing units in 2019. Idaho and Utah are hot spots, says the report, as well as areas of Florida. The study was conducted before COVID-19 restrictions slammed the construction sector along with the rest of the economy.