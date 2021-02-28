Flick Fact: How good is B-N for working from home?

Question: Using factors such as percentage of workers in “remote-friendly jobs,” households with computer access, good internet and a spare bedroom that could be used as a home office, a research study by the home products company Filterbuy.com has found the top 15 cities in America best prepared to work from home. How many are in the Midwest?
Answer: Of the small U.S. metropolitan areas (100,000–349,999), it’s Columbia, Missouri (No. 4); Eau Claire, Wisconsin (No. 7); LaCrosse, Wisconsin (No. 8); Iowa City, Iowa (No. 10); and Bloomington-Normal (No. 15).