Flick Fact: How is 'little' San Jose, Illinois, one of the world’s oddities?

Question: True or false? San Jose, a town of 700 residents southwest of Bloomington-Normal, is not only distinctive because of its pronunciation (“San Joes” instead of “San Hosay”) but also its locale.

Answer: That’s true. In fact, San Jose is one of the only communities in the U.S. that is (this is the truth) in three counties. San Jose’s city limits stretch into Mason, Tazewell and Logan counties.

