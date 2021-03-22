Flick Fact: How long ago could single women not get a credit card? (It’s not that long ago.)

Question: They had to pass a law in Congress so your mom or sister could have a credit card that wasn’t required to be in a man’s name. When did that occur? (1) 1949; (2) 1974; (3) 1965.

Answer: Amazing to think about today, but it wasn’t until (2) 1974. Before then and passage in Congress of the Equal Opportunity Credit Act, card issuers could deny single women, widows and divorcees a card simply because they were women. Everything had to be paid in cash. Married women also could not have a card in their own name and instead had to be in the name of their husband. (Thanks to Janet Goucher of Normal for the fact.)