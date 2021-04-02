 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How many baseballs are used in an average MLB game?
Flick Fact: How many baseballs are used in an average MLB game?

Question: The Cubs, Cardinals and White Sox are launching another baseball season this week, along with 27 other teams, all playing a game where a new ball is used several times per inning. In fact, in just one day, how many baseballs are used in the Major Leagues?

Answer: Seven to 10 dozen balls are used in an average game, says the MLB. That means, among the 30 teams, about 1,550 balls are used in just one day, or about 247,860 in a season. The life expectancy of a baseball during a game these days: Often just two pitches, says the MLB. Keep in mind that once a baseball is removed from the game, it also never returns. (They are handed down to minor league teams.) Cost of one MLB baseball: about $6. That's about $1.5 million per MLB season.

