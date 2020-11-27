 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How many calls a day do police in B-N answer?
Question: In one average day, police in Bloomington and Normal answer how many calls for service?

Answer: Each day, according to department statistics, police in B-N answer about 290 calls. That’s about 106,000 calls for police a year, based on 2019 numbers.

