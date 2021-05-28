 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: How many 'miles' of golf course are there in B-N?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: How many 'miles' of golf course are there in B-N?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: If you'd walk all the golf courses in Bloomington-Normal — that's Highland Park, the Den at Fox Creek, Prairie Vista, the Links at Ireland Grove, Ironwood, Crestwicke, Lakeside, Bloomington Country Club and the Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University — it would be the equivalent of walking from Bloomington to what area town? (1) Towanda; (2) Lexington; (3) Clinton; (4) Pontiac.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: If walking it, you'd end up on the far south edge of (3) Clinton. Twin Cities with ample opportunities at golf, B-N has, all told, 46,957 yards of golf course yardage. That's 26.6 miles.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rally in Bloomington for Palestinians

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News