Flick Fact: How many 'miles' of golf course are there in B-N?

Question: If you'd walk all the golf courses in Bloomington-Normal — that's Highland Park, the Den at Fox Creek, Prairie Vista, the Links at Ireland Grove, Ironwood, Crestwicke, Lakeside, Bloomington Country Club and the Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University — it would be the equivalent of walking from Bloomington to what area town? (1) Towanda; (2) Lexington; (3) Clinton; (4) Pontiac.