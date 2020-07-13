You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: How many of us these days actually spend more than we earn?
Flick Fact: How many of us these days actually spend more than we earn?

Question: Do you know the percentage of Illinoisans who spend more than they earn?

Answer: According to WalletHub.com, the financial marketing site, 19% of Illinois residents spent more cash last year than they brought in. That does not include mortgage indebtedness.

