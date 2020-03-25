Flick Fact: How many pictures do you take in a year with your phone?

Question: Twenty years ago, in the year 2000, the average American took about 185 pictures a year, according to a Wall Street Journal polling. How many are taken now?

Answer: Thanks to the ease of snapping photos on smartphones and not having any film to be developed, some today take 185 pictures … in one day, says the Journal. For the record, however, the Journal says the "average" American now takes 1,000 pictures a year or about 85 a month. Millennials? Some take as many as 5,000 pictures in a year, suggests the Journal survey.