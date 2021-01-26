Flick Fact: How many ZIP codes in B-N? It’s not a zip...

Question: Everyone in Bloomington-Normal knows of its universal 61701 ZIP code as well as 61704 and in Normal, 61761. But a tougher question is this: just how many ZIP codes does B-N actually have?

Answer: Believe it or not, there are 10 ZIP codes in B-N: the universal 61701, then 61702 (downtown), 61704 (east side) and 61705 (fringe areas generally west), 61709 and 61710 (State Farm-related) and 61761 (Normal) and 61790, 61791 and 61799 (ISU-related and fringe areas).

