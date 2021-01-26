 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: How many ZIP codes in B-N? It’s not a zip...
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: How many ZIP codes in B-N? It’s not a zip...

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Everyone in Bloomington-Normal knows of its universal 61701 ZIP code as well as 61704 and in Normal, 61761. But a tougher question is this: just how many ZIP codes does B-N actually have?

Answer: Believe it or not, there are 10 ZIP codes in B-N: the universal 61701, then 61702 (downtown), 61704 (east side) and 61705 (fringe areas generally west), 61709 and 61710 (State Farm-related) and 61761 (Normal) and 61790, 61791 and 61799 (ISU-related and fringe areas).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Phase 4 COVID-19 rules welcomed by restaurants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News