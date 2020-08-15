You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: How much did it cost to attend IWU 170 years ago?
A jogger passes the Illinois Wesleyan University Minor Myers Jr. Welcome Center, where IWU's admissions office is located, on the campus in Bloomington in June. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: Illinois Wesleyan University is opening another school year, now 170 years after its first classes met in Bloomington in 1850. Today an esteemed liberal arts college with a listed average cost per year of $26,976 (after aid, grants and scholarships), it was how much cheaper to attend in 1850?

Answer: Significantly. One-hundred seventy years ago, it cost $3 to $5 per quarter, depending on the student’s course load.

