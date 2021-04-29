 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How much do we flush every day in Bloomington-Normal?
Flick Fact: How much do we flush every day in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: We flush quite a bit in Bloomington-Normal. In fact, in an average day, how much sewage gets treated here?

Answer: On the average, we produce about 30 million gallons of waste water, both residential and industrial, in B-N every day, according to Twin City water reclamation statistics. That’s about 11 billion gallons of sewage a year.

Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives

