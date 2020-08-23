 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: How much does it cost Illinois State University to go on road game during the football season?
Question: Schools like Illinois State University will lose lots of money with the COVID-19 cancellation of its fall football season, but it’ll also save in other costs. For example, with 80-plus players on a team and a coaching staff as well, what does it cost a team like ISU’s to fly to the site of road game and stay the night? 

Answer: It’s about $100,000 to fly a team to a game site and another $50,000 to lodge everyone for a night in a motel, according to state athletic department records.

