Flick Fact: How much more does a burger cost in B-N today than in 1934?

Question: If you’d have purchased a steakburger at the world’s very first Steak 'n Shake at Virginia and Main in Normal in 1934, how much would you have paid for one?

Answer: Twelve cents, or even better, 10-steakburgers-for-a-dollar. But here’s the even-better part: that was comparatively outlandish. People thought Steak ‘n Shake would fail instantly because it was charging so much. For instance, at Baker's in downtown Bloomington, hamburgers were a nickel apiece, or 22-for-$1.

