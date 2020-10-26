 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: How much more does a burger cost in B-N today than in 1934?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: How much more does a burger cost in B-N today than in 1934?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: If you’d have purchased a steakburger at the world’s very first Steak 'n Shake at Virginia and Main in Normal in 1934, how much would you have paid for one?

Answer: Twelve cents, or even better, 10-steakburgers-for-a-dollar. But here’s the even-better part: that was comparatively outlandish. People thought Steak ‘n Shake would fail instantly because it was charging so much. For instance, at Baker's in downtown Bloomington, hamburgers were a nickel apiece, or 22-for-$1.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Westminster Village opens new assisted living building

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News