Flick Fact: How the 'bad guys' in Charleston get to court

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Question: The Coles County Courthouse is 122 years old, built in 1898, complete with a fascinating way to escort jail inmates into the courthouse. Do you know what that is?

Answer: It has a 530-foot tunnel that connects the courthouse to the jail. One drawback: Because the tunnel is underground, it often floods and becomes muddy. (Thanks to Sam Harrod for the fact)