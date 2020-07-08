You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: How the 'bad guys' in Charleston get to court
Flick Fact: How the 'bad guys' in Charleston get to court

The Coles County Courthouse is 122 years old

Question: The Coles County Courthouse is 122 years old, built in 1898, complete with a fascinating way to escort jail inmates into the courthouse. Do you know what that is?

Answer: It has a 530-foot tunnel that connects the courthouse to the jail. One drawback: Because the tunnel is underground, it often floods and becomes muddy. (Thanks to Sam Harrod for the fact)

