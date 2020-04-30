Flick Fact: How the weather has added to the stay-inside burden ...

You are the owner of this article.
standing water

Standing water.

 BILL FLICK

Question: True or false? While Central Illinoisans have been sheltering-in-place for all of April because of Covid19, Mother Nature has also helped in any stay-inside agony.

Answer: You’d have to say that’s true. According to weather statistics kept at Central Illinois Regional Airport, 19 days of April have had below-average temperatures. Only four have had temperatures above 70 and nine have had lows at freezing or below. There also has been measurable precipitation on 19 days, including six of the last seven.

 

