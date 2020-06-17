Flick Fact: How was a B-N restaurant way before its time?

Question: Extra-special cleanliness at places to eat isn’t just a COVID-19 era thing. Can you name the nationally famous chain restaurant founded 86 years that even created a slogan about watching the food being made and how clean was the area where it was cooked?

Answer: Back in early 1930s, as the country reeled from the gritty times of the Depression and the thought was that “hamburger” had unhealthy impurities, Bloomington’s Gus Belt built his first Steak ‘n Shakes with windows for diners to watch the top-grade beef being ground and then cooked right in front of them in ultra-clean surroundings. Thus, the slogan that remains today: “In Sight It Must Be Right.”