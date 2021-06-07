Flick Fact: Huh? Carthage College used to be Illinois State University?

Question: True or false? Carthage College is a widely-known, Lutheran-based college in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a key foe of Illinois Wesleyan University in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and used to be known as Illinois State University.

Answer: That is actually true. Founded in 1847 as Hillsboro College in Hillsboro, Illinois, it moved to Springfield in 1852 and changed its name to Illinois State University, where Abraham Lincoln sat on its board and his son, Robert, was a student. But its enrollment floundered in Springfield and it moved on to Carthage, Illinois, to become Carthage College. Meanwhile, founded in 1857, ISU was actually Illinois State Normal University for its first 100-plus years.