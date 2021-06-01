 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: ‘Identical’ twins, separated by 850 miles?

Question: Besides the name, what do McLean, Illinois, and McLean, Texas, have in common?

Answer: They're both almost identical in size (McLean, Illinois, 830 people; McLean, Texas, 802) deep into farming (corn and beans in Illinois; watermelon in Texas) and both also located along historic Route 66. (Thanks to Steve Vogel for the tip.)

