 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: If history repeats, what will be today’s B-N weather?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: If history repeats, what will be today’s B-N weather?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) snow; (2) clouds; (3) the clearest skies; (4) significant cold but no moisture.

Answer: Based on the weather station's 41 years of keeping track and then creating averages, Jan. 28 is not only (4) the coldest day of a year but interestingly also the one that produces the least moisture.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Homecoming has new meaning at senior apartments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News