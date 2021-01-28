Flick Fact: If history repeats, what will be today’s B-N weather?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) snow; (2) clouds; (3) the clearest skies; (4) significant cold but no moisture.

Answer: Based on the weather station's 41 years of keeping track and then creating averages, Jan. 28 is not only (4) the coldest day of a year but interestingly also the one that produces the least moisture.

