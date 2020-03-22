Flick Fact: If only we could have another Peoria now ...

Question: True or false? As scientists race to find a vaccine for coronavirus, we’re reminded of Penicillin, hailed as the miracle drug of the 20th century and a saving grace in World War II, and a piece of rotten, bacteria-ridden cantaloupe from a fruit market in Peoria?

Answer: True! Back in 1943, a moldy cantaloupe found at a market in Peoria was discovered to contain the highest-quality penicillin ever seen and within months, an ag research lab there was able to develop it for mass production, allowing the U.S. to produce 2.3 million doses of it in time for the invasion of Normandy in June 1944. Since, the USDA's National Center for Ag Utilization Research in Peoria has been designated as an International Historic Chemical Landmark.