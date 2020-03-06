You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: 2 Illinois governors went to which B-N church?
Flick Fact: 2 Illinois governors went to which B-N church?

 BILL FLICK

Question: In its 160-year-plus history, one church in Bloomington-Normal can boast having two former Illinois governors among its members. Can you name it? (a) the Unitarian Universalist Church; (b) St. John’s Lutheran Church; (c) Second Presbyterian Church; (d) Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Answer: It is Bloomington ’s Unitarian Universalist Church, now at 1613 E. Emerson St. Illinois Govs. Joseph Fifer, who served 1888-92, and Adlai Stevenson II, who served 1949-52, were members.

