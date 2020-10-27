Flick Fact: In all of Illinois, the ‘best, cheap’ pasta is where?

Question: Go to MSN.com, hit the lifestyles/food-and-drink link and listed, one in each state, are the “best places to find good, cheap pasta in every state.” Where in Illinois does MSN.com say is the best city and restaurant to find “good, cheap pasta”?
Answer: Lucca Grill in Bloomington. Says the website: "The Lucca Grill has been serving pizza and pasta in a homey, tavern-like atmosphere since two brothers opened it in 1936. House specialties include a baked ziti that's served steaming out of the oven for less than $10, lasagna with four different cheeses for about $14. Classic pastas such as spaghetti, fettuccine Alfredo, and cheese ravioli in marinara sauce are served with fresh bread and butter for an inexpensive, filling meal." (Thanks to Tony Bonacorsi, a former Twin Citian now of suburban Nashville, Tenn., for the find.)
