Flick Fact: In an insurance town, just how insured are Twin Citians?

Question: True or false? Being a town with two major American insurance companies based in it, it makes sense Bloomington-Normal also has more insured residents, home and auto, than most cities in the U.S.

Answer: That’s true. Of the 548 U.S. metropolitan areas, in a ranking, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated Bloomington-Normal is ranked No. 30 in America in terms of most insured residents. According to the ranking, only 3.58% of Twin Citians are uninsured. Only Naperville in Illinois ranks better than B-N.