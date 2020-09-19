Flick Fact: In Bloomington, why is Moulton Street no more?

Question: Long before cities across America started bringing down statues and changing the names of buildings and streets as they fell out of favor, one street in Bloomington had its name changed 70 years ago when the city tried to erase any memory of what occurred there. Can you name the street in Bloomington today that used to be Moulton Street?
Answer: Today Moulton Street is MacArthur Avenue, named after Douglas MacArthur, a World War II general. Moulton once was a street on which were located several “houses of prostitution” that, after World War II, were raided, shut down and eventually razed. In the city’s effort to fully erase any memory, the street name was changed, too. Today’s Wood Hill Towers, along Main at MacArthur, sits where one of the biggest houses of prostitution was operated during those “red light” years.
