 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: In Bloomington, why is Moulton Street no more?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: In Bloomington, why is Moulton Street no more?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Long before cities across America started bringing down statues and changing the names of buildings and streets as they fell out of favor, one street in Bloomington had its name changed 70 years ago when the city tried to erase any memory of what occurred there. Can you name the street in Bloomington today that used to be Moulton Street?

Answer: Today Moulton Street is MacArthur Avenue, named after Douglas MacArthur, a World War II general. Moulton once was a street on which were located several “houses of prostitution” that, after World War II, were raided, shut down and eventually razed. In the city’s effort to fully erase any memory, the street name was changed, too. Today’s Wood Hill Towers, along Main at MacArthur, sits where one of the biggest houses of prostitution was operated during those “red light” years.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News