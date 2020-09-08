Flick Fact: In Central Illinois, is COVID-19 worse than the effects of past wars?

Question: Sixteen in McLean County have died from COVID-19. How does that compare to the number killed in the various wars in the past century?
Answer: COVID-19 is nasty but it can’t yet compare to the death tolls of wars: 22 soldiers from McLean County were killed in Korea; another 35 died in Vietnam; 36 were killed in World War I and 175 soldiers from McLean County perished in World War II.
