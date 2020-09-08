Flick Fact: In Central Illinois, is COVID-19 worse than the effects of past wars?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Sixteen in McLean County have died from COVID-19. How does that compare to the number killed in the various wars in the past century?

Answer: COVID-19 is nasty but it can’t yet compare to the death tolls of wars: 22 soldiers from McLean County were killed in Korea; another 35 died in Vietnam; 36 were killed in World War I and 175 soldiers from McLean County perished in World War II.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.