Flick Fact: In energy costs, what does it cost to power up that stoplight every month?
Question: In electricity costs alone, do you know how much it costs a city just to run a stop light for a month?

Answer: Just one stoplight at an intersection costs a city a little over $120 a month in electricity costs, according to Ameren.

