Flick Fact: In which states are Americans the happiest?

Question: As many of your friends move to Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Texas, do you know the irony of a poll on the issue of where residents are the happiest in America?

Answer: In a recent poll conducted by WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, that used such metrics as depression rate, sports participation rate, income growth and physical and emotional well-being, Illinois is rated the 20th “happiest” state in the U.S. Coincidentally, it outranks all those others named (Arizona, 21; North Carolina, 26; Texas, 28; Georgia, 30; Florida, 31; South Carolina, 38, Tennessee, 43). The “happiest” states: Minnesota, Utah, Hawaii, California and Nebraska. The least “happiest”: West Virginia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas.

