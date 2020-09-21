Flick Fact: In which states are Americans the happiest?

Question: As many of your friends move to Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Texas, do you know the irony of a poll on the issue of where residents are the happiest in America?
Answer: In a recent poll conducted by WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, that used such metrics as depression rate, sports participation rate, income growth and physical and emotional well-being, Illinois is rated the 20th “happiest” state in the U.S. Coincidentally, it outranks all those others named (Arizona, 21; North Carolina, 26; Texas, 28; Georgia, 30; Florida, 31; South Carolina, 38, Tennessee, 43). The “happiest” states: Minnesota, Utah, Hawaii, California and Nebraska. The least “happiest”: West Virginia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
