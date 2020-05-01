Flick Fact: Is B-N 'bacteria' becoming world famous?

Question: Destihl Brewery in Normal now distributes in 38 states and five countries and its “sours” — that’s a beer with a distinctive sour taste — have become highly popular in pubs across America. How does Central Illinois itself have an effect in all that?

Answer: As explained by the beer professionals at Destihl: Because of all the flora and fauna in Central Illinois, there’s a lot of bacteria that floats through the air and Destihl brewers have learned a way to parlay that into a special-tasting sour beer. “There are sours that couldn’t be made anywhere but Central Illinois because of that (bacteria),” says Christopher Gee, general manager of Destihl Restaurant and Brew Works in Normal.