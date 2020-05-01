You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Is B-N 'bacteria' becoming world famous?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Is B-N 'bacteria' becoming world famous?

{{featured_button_text}}
Destihl Wild Sour beer

Destihl Wild Sour beer

 BILL FLICK

Question: Destihl Brewery in Normal now distributes in 38 states and five countries and its “sours” — that’s a beer with a distinctive sour taste — have become highly popular in pubs across America. How does Central Illinois itself have an effect in all that?

Answer: As explained by the beer professionals at Destihl: Because of all the flora and fauna in Central Illinois, there’s a lot of bacteria that floats through the air and Destihl brewers have learned a way to parlay that into a special-tasting sour beer. “There are sours that couldn’t be made anywhere but Central Illinois because of that (bacteria),” says Christopher Gee, general manager of Destihl Restaurant and Brew Works in Normal.

First look: Future Destihl Brewery in Normal

1 of 18
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News