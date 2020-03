Question: True or false? While crime statistics show Illinois ranked 49th of 50 states in drunk driving arrests in 2019, DUI arrests were down in Bloomington, too?

Answer: False. While Illinois did rank 49th out of 50 in DUI arrests, federal and state crime statistics show that in 2019, Bloomington Police recorded 349 drunk-driving arrests, its most ever. That was 49 more than its previous most DUI arrests, in 2016.