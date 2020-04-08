Flick Fact: Is coronavirus more prevalent in "college towns"?

Question: True or false? With dozens of cases of coronavirus reported in Champaign County (62 as of Tuesday) and McLean County (48) — far exceeding other area counties including Peoria County (12) — one can conclude it’s “college towns“ that are drawing the most cases?

Answer: Maybe true but not necessarily. By Tuesday, while DeKalb County (Northern Illinois University) had 22 cases and Jackson County (SIU-Carbondale) 16, Coles (EIU-Charleston) was reporting only its first diagnosed case and McDonough (WIU-Macomb) had yet to have any, according to state and local health agency figures.