Flick Fact: Is Danny Torrance of ‘The Shining’ still in Tremont?

Question: This is the 40th anniversary of the Stephen King movie classic, “The Shining,” one of the scariest movies of all time, starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Tremont’s Danny Lloyd as little Danny (“red rum! red rum!”) Torrance. Nicholson and Duvall are retired; what about Danny?
Answer: A 7-year-old from Tremont, in Tazewell County, when “The Shining” was released, today Dan Lloyd is 47, married, father of four and, since 2007, a biology professor at Elizabethtown (Ky.) Community and Technical College. That’s after a stint as an instructor at Olney Central College. A guy who stepped away shortly after “The Shining” and “went back to just being a kid,” he says every once in a while a college student will realize “you’re Danny Torrance!” In 2019, in his first acting role in nearly 40 years, Dan Lloyd also appeared in a cameo role in “The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep.”
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
