Flick Fact: Is divorce a new-age thing?
Flick Fact: Is divorce a new-age thing?

Question: True or false? Getting a divorce is something that was all but unheard of a century ago.

Answer: In wake of a recent “How Time Flies” entry in this paper, the answer is false. Nearly one of every five marriages in McLean County in 1920, it said, ended in divorce. Especially amusing, this line out of a 1920 Pantagraph story: “The relaxed morals of the time may be to blame.”

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

