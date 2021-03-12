 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is Gus Belt rolling around in his grave?
Flick Fact: Is Gus Belt rolling around in his grave?

Question: As Bloomington-born Steak ‘n Shake prepares for a new era — no servers, no attendants behind the counter, no cooks cooking on view, with use instead of kiosks to initiate transactions and place and pick up your orders — what else will have to change?

Answer: In 1934, as Bloomington’s Gus Belt launched his restaurant during a national Depression, meat quality was especially important, so Belt ground his high-quality beef in a window, so customers could actually watch. Thus was born the Steak n’ Shake slogan: “In Sight It Must Be Right.” But “sight” obviously won’t be occurring much anymore.

