Flick Fact: Is Highland Park really that high?
1 comment

Highland Park golf course

 BILL FLICK

Question: They named it Highland Park Golf Course in the south part of Bloomington because it sits on some of the highest land in all of Illinois. What is the irony of that now?

Answer: Highland Park Golf Course isn’t even the highest golf course in Bloomington-Normal anymore. Prairie Vista, to Highland’s south and west, is on even higher ground. By the way, at an elevation of 797 feet above sea level, Bloomington is the highest major city in downstate Illinois.  

1 comment
