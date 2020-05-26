Flick Fact: Is Highland Park really that high?

Question: They named it Highland Park Golf Course in the south part of Bloomington because it sits on some of the highest land in all of Illinois. What is the irony of that now?
Answer: Highland Park Golf Course isn’t even the highest golf course in Bloomington-Normal anymore. Prairie Vista, to Highland’s south and west, is on even higher ground. By the way, at an elevation of 797 feet above sea level, Bloomington is the highest major city in downstate Illinois.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.