Flick Fact: Is home field that helpful in an NFL championship game?
Flick Fact: Is home field that helpful in an NFL championship game?

Question: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the first home-field advantage in the history of the Super Bowl today. But home-field advantage doesn’t always mean a win. For example, back in the 1940 NFL Championship Game, forerunner to the Super Bowl, the Washington Redskins were home in D.C., but the Chicago Bears beat the Redskins, 73-0, in the greatest championship-game scoring rout in the history of sport. By the way, anyone know who were the referees in that 1940 pro football championship game?

Answer: Back in the day, football believed that newspapermen were the most objective of all judges on Earth (OK, OK, quit laughing) and in that 1940 73-0 Bears win, the field judge was Fred Young, this newspaper’s legendary sports editor, and head linesman was Irv Kupcinet, a storied columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times. The other two officials were from D.C.-area newspapers.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

