Flick Fact: Is home field that helpful in an NFL championship game?

Question: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the first home-field advantage in the history of the Super Bowl today. But home-field advantage doesn’t always mean a win. For example, back in the 1940 NFL Championship Game, forerunner to the Super Bowl, the Washington Redskins were home in D.C., but the Chicago Bears beat the Redskins, 73-0, in the greatest championship-game scoring rout in the history of sport. By the way, anyone know who were the referees in that 1940 pro football championship game?