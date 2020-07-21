Flick Fact: Is it legal to wear 'short shorts' at Illinois State Normal University?

Question: Modesty among the sexes used to be a much bigger deal. For example, as female students checked into their dormitories at Illinois State Normal University in 1961, what were they instructed to do with “pinned-up hair” and “short shorts” and “gym clothes” during dinner hours?

Answer: Get out of them! At Hamilton-Whitten Hall was a dress code for meals: “Pinned up hair at any meal is taboo. Short shorts or gym clothes are not worn in the dining room at anytime.” There also was a warning: “Because we live so near the men's hall and our large windows make viewing easy, drapes should always be closed when a girl is dressing or undressing.”