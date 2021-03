Question: True or false? The U.S. Postal Service can guarantee “One-Day Priority Mail” express delivery to New York City, Southern California or a suburb of Seattle, but not Olney, Benton or Harrisburg, Illinois.

Answer: Essentially, that’s true. Mail to cities of distance goes by air. But parcels to areas like Southern Illinois only go by truck. And so, if your mail misses the truck that day …

