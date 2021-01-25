 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Is Paris, France, smaller than Bloomington-Normal?
Flick Fact: Is Paris, France, smaller than Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Paris, France, is a world-class city of international renown. So which is bigger — Paris or Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: If we're talking square miles of area, it's not Paris. With Bloomington these days at 22.5 square miles and Normal at 18.7, the Twin Cities are 41.2 square miles. Paris? It only has 40.7 square miles.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

