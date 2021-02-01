 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Is speeding — and enforcement of it — up or down in Bloomington?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Is speeding — and enforcement of it — up or down in Bloomington?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? Police in Normal are famous for their radar patrols to hold down speeding on Normal streets. But the same apparently cannot be said for Bloomington, as borne out by 10-year statistics on the number of speeding tickets and traffic citations issued.

Answer: True. With a need for police to be more on the streets and in neighborhoods, Bloomington police have in recent years lessened traffic patrols and it shows in statistics in the city's Comprehensive Annual Report. In 2010, as an example, BPD handed out 2,492 speeding citations (about seven a day) and 9,939 traffic citations (about 28 a day). By 2019, those numbers were down, with BPD officers handing out 144 speeding tickets (roughly one speeding ticket every two and a half days) and 4,156 traffic citations (down to about 11 a day).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Exploring snowshoes with Lenore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News