Question: True or false? Police in Normal are famous for their radar patrols to hold down speeding on Normal streets. But the same apparently cannot be said for Bloomington, as borne out by 10-year statistics on the number of speeding tickets and traffic citations issued.

Answer: True. With a need for police to be more on the streets and in neighborhoods, Bloomington police have in recent years lessened traffic patrols and it shows in statistics in the city's Comprehensive Annual Report. In 2010, as an example, BPD handed out 2,492 speeding citations (about seven a day) and 9,939 traffic citations (about 28 a day). By 2019, those numbers were down, with BPD officers handing out 144 speeding tickets (roughly one speeding ticket every two and a half days) and 4,156 traffic citations (down to about 11 a day).