Flick Fact: Is spring tornado season here anymore?

Answer: Statistically, that’s true, but of late, maybe not so much. The two worst tornadoes to hit Central Illinois since 2000 have not occurred in spring. An EF4 tornado that demolished a Parsons Manufacturing plant at Roanoke and literally pulled a half-mile-wide swath of corn from the soil happened in summer, on July 13, 2004. Then in autumn, on Nov. 17, 2013, a tornado in Washington injured 13 and did $1.6 billion in damage.