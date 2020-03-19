You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Is spring tornado season here anymore?
Flick Fact: Is spring tornado season here anymore?

The Roanoke tornado, 2004

The Roanoke tornado, 2004

 BILL FLICK

Question: True or false? Spring officially arrives tonight, launching also the season of tornadoes in Central Illinois.

Answer: Statistically, that’s true, but of late, maybe not so much. The two worst tornadoes to hit Central Illinois since 2000 have not occurred in spring. An EF4 tornado that demolished a Parsons Manufacturing plant at Roanoke and literally pulled a half-mile-wide swath of corn from the soil happened in summer, on July 13, 2004. Then in autumn, on Nov. 17, 2013, a tornado in Washington injured 13 and did $1.6 billion in damage.

