Flick Fact: Is that one of those new electric Amazon trucks produced in Normal?

Question: True or false? If you see a new, more modern-looking Amazon delivery truck, with a larger-than-normal windshield on a street in Bloomington-Normal, that will be good news for B-N itself?

Answer: That’s true. It will be one of the new Amazon electric vehicles made at the Rivian factory in Normal. "We worked very closely with Amazon drivers to design what they wanted in a delivery vehicle, including no blind spots," Zach Dietmeier, a Rivian senior communications manager told Bloomington’s Young Men’s Club in a recent presentation. "These vans will begin hitting the road in 2021. We're (going to be) testing them in 15 markets, including here in Normal." According to a report on CNBC, they already are being tested in the Los Angeles area and a suburb of San Francisco — Richmond.