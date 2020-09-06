Flick Fact: Is there evidence of Bloomington-Normal as a 'not-so-sleepy' town?

Question: Can you name the longest continuously running “alternative” newspaper in U.S. history, publishing 244 issues beginning in 1972 that for the next 32 years chronicled an era of war, political scandal, social upheaval and turmoil?

Answer: Amazingly, it's the Post Amerikan, published out of Bloomington-Normal by university and community activists from 1972 to 2003, that also recorded the changing social and political fabric of the Twin Cities, a “sleepy little place that isn’t so sleepy” its editors used to say. In a joint project of the McLean County Museum of History​ and the Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University, all issues are online, with open access, for the first time last week at thekeep.eiu.edu/post_amerikan/.