Flick Fact: Is winter nearly over ... or it hasn’t started yet?
Flick Fact: Is winter nearly over ... or it hasn't started yet?

Question: Since 2000, can you name the month with the biggest snow days in Bloomington-Normal? (1) February; (2) December; (3) January; (4) November.

Answer: Yup, it’s (1) February. Snow storms on Feb. 1-2, 2007, and Feb. 13-14, 2007, dumped 13 inches on the Twin Cities, the biggest snow days since 2000, according to National Weather Service. The most it has EVER snowed in B-N since recordkeeping began was also in February. A Feb. 27-28, 1900, snowstorm left 21 inches, No. 1 on the all-time B-N big snow list.

