Flick Fact: Isn’t Bloomington actually the Windy City?
top story

Flick Fact: Isn’t Bloomington actually the Windy City?

Wind - Bloomington file photo

A U.S. flag flaps in the wind on the rooftop of the Illinois House building, 207 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Bloomington, on June 9.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: Ask newcomers to Bloomington-Normal what they find most surprising and many will say it’s the wind, that it seems windier in B-N than many other places. Is that actually true?

Answer: It is. Based on statistics at Central Illinois Regional Airport, B-N annually averages 10.4 mph winds over the course of a year, one of the highest wind-speed averages in Illinois. In an average year, August, by the way, is the least windy month.

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

