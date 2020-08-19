Flick Fact: Isn’t Bloomington actually the Windy City?

Question: Ask newcomers to Bloomington-Normal what they find most surprising and many will say it’s the wind, that it seems windier in B-N than many other places. Is that actually true?
Answer: It is. Based on statistics at Central Illinois Regional Airport, B-N annually averages 10.4 mph winds over the course of a year, one of the highest wind-speed averages in Illinois. In an average year, August, by the way, is the least windy month.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
