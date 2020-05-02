Flick Fact: ISU and Olney? Now world famous?

Question: What do the acclaimed miniseries "Mrs. America," Illinois State University, Olney and famed conservative/"anti-feminist" Phyllis Schlafly have in common?
Answer: They're all featured in the Hulu miniseries, "Mrs. America." It opens after Schlafly, of Alton, has just lost a 1970 race for Congress against U.S. Rep. George Shipley of Olney, who served in D.C. for 20 years but is today remembered for nothing more than beating Schlafly. By Episode 4, Schlafly is seen debating 1970s feminist, Betty Friedan, at ISU, where Schlafly famously begins the debate by "thanking my husband for letting me be here today.” Earlier on that very day, the two had appeared on WJBC’s “Problems & Solutions” with host Steve Vogel.
