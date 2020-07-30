Flick Fact: It’s cooling down now … until late January?

Question: If you’re tired of summer’s heat, the good news in Central Illinois is, according to 120-year averages, temperatures each year begin going down this week. So, based on the averages, when do temperatures begin going back up again?
Answer: Based on the averages, temperatures in this area will continue to slowly go down from here on out and won’t begin to go up again until (are you ready for it?) Jan. 22. Mark it in on your calendar.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.