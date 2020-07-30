Flick Fact: It’s cooling down now … until late January?

Question: If you’re tired of summer’s heat, the good news in Central Illinois is, according to 120-year averages, temperatures each year begin going down this week. So, based on the averages, when do temperatures begin going back up again?

Answer: Based on the averages, temperatures in this area will continue to slowly go down from here on out and won’t begin to go up again until (are you ready for it?) Jan. 22. Mark it in on your calendar.